Dying Light 2 only takes 20 hours to beat, not 500

Over the weekend, the Dying Light 2 devs caused a whole lot of online discourse over the assertion that it would take 500 hours to complete the game. For some of you, that might sound like a promise. For those of us who were hoping to play more than one game this year, that sounds like a threat. But now Techland has clarified that it only takes about 20 hours to play through Dying Light 2.

20 hours is the “time needed to complete the main story”, according to a new tweet. You’ll need to spend 80 hours to “finish the main story and all of the side quests”. The 500 hour figure is the “time needed to max out the game with all main and side quests, choices, and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue, and finding every collectible”.

Techland says that “Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit”. Techland, genuinely: thank you from those of us who don’t have room for another life-consuming game in our gaming rotation.

The Dying Light 2 release date is set for February 4, 2022.

