Dying Light 2 photo mode arrives with a new free DLC chapter

The parkour-flavoured zombie game Dying Light 2 gets its long-awaited (and much-requested) photo mode this week. Dying Light 2 update 1.4 adds photo mode, which will allow you to line up your own action-packed screenshots, but it also brings with it Dying Light 2’s first piece of free narrative DLC. The update rolls out June 14.

‘In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner’ links you up with Harper, a former nightrunner who wants your help to take out some special infected that are threatening the people of the city. As you complete missions from Harper, you’ll earn reputation points that unlock powerful new weapons, consumables, and outfits. You can find Harper hanging out at the Fish Eye Canteen.

Dying Light 2’s photo mode has the usual suite of options: you can freely move the camera around your character, and adjust the zoom, focus distance, and depth of field of the lens. There’s also a selection of filters, styles, movie frames, and other ways to jazz up your final image before tapping F12.

Here’s the trailer for the new story content:

In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner also adds some new enemies: there’s the mutated infected, volatile tyrant, and the volatile hive to contend with in Harper’s missions. For more to do, there’s also a new system of daily and weekly bounties that will send you out at night to complete challenging activities for additional reputation points with Harper. You’ll also be able to purchase special chapter mission tickets from Harper that put your stealth, parkour, and combat skills to the test in a series of time trials.

Best of all, it’s a free update. Techland says it’s the first step in its five-year plan for Dying Light 2’s post-launch support. The first paid DLC pack is currently due out in September, following a delay announced in May.