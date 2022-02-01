Dying Light 2 release time confirmed

Dying Light 2 kicks off an absolutely absurd month of big game releases in February, and if you’re looking to jump into the parkour-fueled zombie smasher the instant the launch arrives, developer Techland has helpfully provided a full breakdown of the Dying Light 2 release times. And hey, in certain parts of the world, you’ll technically even get to play before February 4.

On PC, the Dying Light 2 release time is set for February 3 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST. On the other side of the international date line, that’s midnight GMT on February 4. It’s a single, global launch on PC – no need to look longingly at New Zealand or anything. Console players will have to wait for a gradual rollout, however, as the game unlocks at midnight in your local region on both PlayStation and Xbox. Pre-loads are already live on Xbox, and will be live for all platforms 48 hours ahead of release.

You can expect full Dying Light 2 reviews – including our own – to start dropping ahead of launch. The devs have already provided the Dying Light 2 system requirements, so you can see if your PC is up to the task of running it well ahead of release.

For more info as we head toward the Dying Light 2 release date, you can follow that link.

After that, the Dying Light 2 roadmap already includes five years of planned post-launch support.