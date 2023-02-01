New Dying Light 2 roadmap includes a new expansion and improvements

A new Dying Light 2 roadmap has arrived with the zombie game's first birthday, along with news that the franchise has now sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

Dying Light 2 roadmap 2023: Aiden Caldwell stands atop a horde of zombies, ready to swing a hatchet at the next one to reach out at him, in a ruined metropolitan street at dusk
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Dying Light 2

We’re coming up on a year since the release of Dying Light 2, and Techland is in a celebratory mood: the zombie game franchise has now sold more than 30 million copies combined, and the studio has unveiled its plans for the coming year of parkour and paragliding over the ruined city of Villedor.

The most recent Dying Light 2 update introduced some new features, like DLSS 3.0 support and the new legend levels system. There’s plenty more on the way in the coming months, however: gear transmogs and upgrades to the game’s combat physics and overall brutality are coming in April, and an update planned for June will offer a “new night experience,” roaming volatile enemies, and improvements to the flow of parkour.

YouTube Thumbnail

Techland also says that a new story expansion is slated for later in the year, which will add new weapon types and a new location to the game. Nearer term, the studio says it will roll out improved Steam Deck support, so you’ll be able to take Aiden Caldwell’s adventures on the road.

For the anniversary event, which runs until February 7, Dying Light veterans can claim Kyle Crane and Rais skins and dress up like characters from the original game. For the Crane bundle, you’ll just need to own copies of both Dying Light and Dying Light 2. To unlock the Rais skin, you just have to participate in the ‘Bloody Anniversary’ event and complete some goals. A ‘Dropkick Event’, during which you can unlock a Brecken bundle, is scheduled for later this month. You can claim rewards you’ve unlocked by visiting Techland’s official site.

Check out our guide to the best Dying Light 2 weapons if you need to refresh your arsenal, and have a look at our Dying Light 2 review, too – while we weren’t super impressed when it launched, Techland has released a series of patches and updates that have added loads of new content and addressed many of the game’s most serious issues.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.