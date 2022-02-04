Dying Light 2 safe codes locations

Want to know what the Dying Light 2 safe codes are? The long-awaited sequel to the first-person parkour zombie game has tons of loot that you can find just about anywhere. Like in the first game, you can find plenty of useful items inside safes.

Safes can contain valuable items such as journals, quest items, medkits, and Dying Light 2 inhibitors that you can use to upgrade your abilities. Finding these safes and their combinations are just one of the many reasons the developers claimed in January that Dying Light 2 takes 500 hours to completely unlock.

So far, we know the locations and code combinations of seven safes hidden across the two regions. Rather than have you waste time hunting for clues in the safe room for each corresponding combination of numbers, we will list all Dying Light 2 safe codes below and inform you where you can find every safe in the game.

Dying Light 2 safe code combinations

Here are all the Dying Light 2 safe codes:

Safe 1 – 973

Dying Light 2 safe locations

Here is where you can find every safe in Dying Light 2:

Safe 1 – north of Houndfield in Saint Joseph hospital. This safe is part of the first Biomarker quest

That's everything we know about the safe codes in Dying Light 2, but there are plenty of other guides here to help you in the game.