Dying Light 2 will need an RTX 3080 to hit 60 fps with ray-tracing at 1080p

Detailed system requirements are out now for upcoming zombie game Dying Light 2: Stay Human. While the barrier to entry to Techland’s next parkour-fueled adventure is pretty low, you’ll need some top-of-the-line hardware if you want to run it at 60 fps with fancy ray-traced lighting effects enabled.
As long as you can handle 30 fps and graphics options set to low, you’ll be able to take to the streets and rooftops of Dying Light 2 with hardware that’s more than five years old. With ray-traced lighting off and settings on low, in fact, Dying Light 2 will run on an even older operating system: it’s compatible with Windows 7, Techland says.
If you want the glittery ray-tracing effects, you’ll have to be quite a bit more current. You’ll need at least an Nvidia RTX 2070 for 30 fps, and as you flip on more options, the graphics card you’ll need will get increasingly beefy. In the requirements Techland provided, it says you’ll need an RTX 3080 with 10GB VRAM for high graphics settings and ray-tracing to run at 60 fps, and that’s at 1080p – so unless you’re running bleeding edge hardware, 1440p and 4K are probably off the table completely.
Here are the system requirements for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.
Ray-tracing off
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Performance
|1080p / 30fps
|1080p 60fps
|Quality
|Low
|High
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-9100
AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
|Intel Core i5-8600K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti
AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
|Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB
AMD RX Vega 56 8GB
|OS
|Windows 7
|Windows 10
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
Ray-tracing on
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Performance
|1080p / 30fps
|1080p / 60fps
|Quality
|Low RT
|High RT
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-8600K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|Intel i5-8600K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|GPU
|Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB
|Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB
|OS
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|RAM
|16GB
|16GB
For all settings, you’ll want 60GB of available storage space, and on anything other than the minimum settings, Techland recommends using an SSD.
If you’re wondering whether your PC is up to snuff, head over to PCGameBenchmark to ask them Can I run Dying Light 2? They’ve got an easy-to-use system analysis tool that will provide the answers you seek.