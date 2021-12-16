Dying Light 2 will need an RTX 3080 to hit 60 fps with ray-tracing at 1080p

Detailed system requirements are out now for upcoming zombie game Dying Light 2: Stay Human. While the barrier to entry to Techland’s next parkour-fueled adventure is pretty low, you’ll need some top-of-the-line hardware if you want to run it at 60 fps with fancy ray-traced lighting effects enabled.

As long as you can handle 30 fps and graphics options set to low, you’ll be able to take to the streets and rooftops of Dying Light 2 with hardware that’s more than five years old. With ray-traced lighting off and settings on low, in fact, Dying Light 2 will run on an even older operating system: it’s compatible with Windows 7, Techland says.

If you want the glittery ray-tracing effects, you’ll have to be quite a bit more current. You’ll need at least an Nvidia RTX 2070 for 30 fps, and as you flip on more options, the graphics card you’ll need will get increasingly beefy. In the requirements Techland provided, it says you’ll need an RTX 3080 with 10GB VRAM for high graphics settings and ray-tracing to run at 60 fps, and that’s at 1080p – so unless you’re running bleeding edge hardware, 1440p and 4K are probably off the table completely.

Here are the system requirements for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Ray-tracing off

Minimum Recommended Performance 1080p / 30fps 1080p 60fps Quality Low High CPU Intel Core i3-9100

AMD Ryzen 3 2300X Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB

AMD RX Vega 56 8GB OS Windows 7 Windows 10 RAM 8GB 16GB

Ray-tracing on

Minimum Recommended Performance 1080p / 30fps 1080p / 60fps Quality Low RT High RT CPU Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB OS Windows 10 Windows 10 RAM 16GB 16GB

For all settings, you’ll want 60GB of available storage space, and on anything other than the minimum settings, Techland recommends using an SSD.

If you’re wondering whether your PC is up to snuff, head over to PCGameBenchmark to ask them Can I run Dying Light 2? They’ve got an easy-to-use system analysis tool that will provide the answers you seek.