It seems like Techland, the talented team behind Dying Light 2 and upcoming spin-off The Beast, has a lot on its hands right now. As well as continuing its zombie and FPS game series, the Polish studio is also working on a new fantasy game, reportedly overseen by former developers from The Witcher series. Details on that game are scarce, but we at least knew it existed. Based on an enigmatic new listing, however, it seems Techland has yet something else up its metaphorical sleeve, a completely unannounced new project separate from both the Dying Light series and the fantasy game.

Dying Light The Beast is a standalone spinoff to the main FPS game series – speaking to PCGamesN at this year’s Gamescom, Techland explains how, after Dying Light 2, the upcoming zombie horror will put survival mechanics back at the forefront. Back in 2022, the studio also teased details about a new fantasy game.

There was a single piece of concept art, Techland explained the game would be narrative focused, and it confirmed that Arkadiusz Borowik and Karolina Stachyra of CDPR’s The Witcher series had joined development. But it seems like there’s more – not content with a new Dying Light spinoff and an entirely fresh fantasy RPG, Techland is seemingly working on a completely mysterious third game.

Techland is currently searching for a new animator and has posted a job listing that outlines the prospective candidate’s roles and responsibilities. Firstly, the studio explains that it is looking for someone who will work on Dying Light 2 and the broader zombie game series. It also shares some new information on the in-development fantasy game, explaining that it is Techland’s largest work to date.

“On top of continuously growing the world of Dying Light through a robust post-launch support plan for Dying Light 2 Stay Human,” the studio says, “we’re also working on an unannounced triple-A open world action RPG set in a brand–new fantasy universe, our biggest project to date.”

But that’s not all. As spotted by Tech4Gamers, Techland explains that it is searching for someone with experience in Unreal Engine 5, who will work on a third intellectual property. “This position is for a new IP, in addition to Dying Light and the fantasy game.”

So, we know The Beast is in the works, but now we also know that Techland’s upcoming fantasy game is apparently its biggest project ever, and that it’s working on a third mystery game. Perhaps the studio could use its experience on Dying Light to make a more grounded, realistic survival game, or maybe twist that parkour system into a spiritual successor to free-running FPS Mirror’s Edge. We’ll just have to see.

