Dying Light 2 just got a whole new lease on life, powered by hand-picked community creators

It's time to come back to Dying Light 2. Techland has just massively upgraded the long-term potential of its erstwhile zombie game, working alongside its most beloved community creators to offer a varied and evolving selection of completely fresh ways to play. Integrating standout mods curated by the developer and special featured maps built as a collaboration between Techland and selected modders, Dying Light 2 update The Breach turns it into "a vibrant platform for new experiences and adventures."

Techland has drawn inspiration from its own Tower Raid mode to expand the Dying Light 2 hub further, introducing Tolga and Fatin as a permanent addition that you can find as soon as you've cleared the prologue. From there, you're able to take on bounties, dive into a range of community-created maps and mods, and get your hands on unique rewards in the process. That's not all, as Dying Light 2 patch 1.28 also introduces "comprehensive UI improvements" and enhancements to the early game - more on those in a moment.

The developer describes The Breach as a combination of two main forms of user-generated content: "Featured maps built in close collaboration between Techland's developers and selected creators; and standout mods chosen for their bold ideas and fresh takes on the Dying Light formula." It's curated a "deliberately varied" mix to ensure that you'll have a different experience each time you play.

The maps you're able to take on are all hand-picked by Techland. Some have been co-developed and polished in tandem with the studio, while others are "raw community submissions that take the world in unexpected directions." These include some dramatic shakeups to the core fundamentals of Dying Light 2. You might encounter third-person traversal, low-gravity parkour, hardcore survival, or more experimental modifiers "that twist the core formula in ways the main game never could."

The first chapter of The Breach is called Survival Archives, and runs from now until Thursday July 9. It will introduce a new featured experience each week. The first is Atomborne from 'TEO,' described as a supernatural soulslike. The second is Dead Circuit by 'Rabid Squirrel,' a sci-fi tale of stealth and suspense. Third brings TEO back with Archipelago, an atmospheric, exploration-driven treasure hunt across islands. Finally comes Silent Apartment from 'Honk,' a horror-inspired adventure full of mystery and gore.

As mentioned, you can also expect some fresh overhauls to the core game in Dying Light 2 patch 1.28. Techland's UI redesign promises to enhance "both navigation and functionality," whether you're working through the menus or browsing the in-game store. It's also refined the early game, making the prologue "shorter and more engaging," and smoothing out the difficulty curve as you proceed through the initial stages of the campaign. Region 1's Volatiles are fewer in number and less deadly, and there's now a chance to snag random rare loot drops from the infected.

New update Dying Light 2: The Breach and patch 1.28 are live now. Your progression and experience gains carry across both the main game and the new maps and modes, and you can expect new weapons and gear to roll out alongside future chapters.