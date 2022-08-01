Dying Light 2 patch 1.5 adds another new DLC chapter and agent

Agent Shen Xiu arrives with Dying Light 2 patch 1.5 in "a couple weeks," and Techland says it plans on launching a new chapter every 3-4 months

Dying Light 2 update 1.5: Agent Shen Xiu, wearing a painted hood, readies a crossbow
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 patch 1.5 will arrive in a few weeks along with a new ‘seasonal chapter’ that adds another new agent to the open-world zombie game. While developer Techland hasn’t yet revealed what else is in the coming update, the company has shed some light on the approach its taking to its seasonally released content and how it differs from the battle passes found in other games.

The latest episode of Dying Light 2’s ‘At the Fisheye’ video series features chapter game designer Karol Langier discussing chapters and how Techland plans on using them to keep Dying Light 2 feeling fresh. Frequently, seasonal content in other games arrives and then goes away when the next season begins. In Dying Light 2, he says, the plan is to add elements that will remain available for the entire life of the game.

YouTube Thumbnail

That means you’ll still be able to accept jobs and bounties from Harper five years from now, Langier says, and the same will be true for the next chapter agent, Shen Xiu. Arriving with chapter two, Xiu is known as ‘the Huntress’ and is an expert tracker with a ‘special task’ for Villedor’s nightrunners.

The new chapter will also introduce more new missions, bounties, enemies, and weapons, which Techland says it will be revealing more about over the coming weeks.

The studio says it plans to release new chapters at a pace of about one every three to four months. These chapter releases will introduce new content to Dying Light 2 between major DLC launches, and they’ll be supplemented by more frequent regular game updates (with bug fixes, tweaks, and the like).

The last big Dying Light 2 patch, 1.4, added photo mode, Agent Harper, and a few new enemies to contend with during Villedor’s treacherous nights. As with the last chapter update, Dying Light 2 update 1.5 and chapter two will be free for all players.

More Dying Light 2 stories
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Latest Deals
More from PCGamesN