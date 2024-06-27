I think Dying Light 2 is about to join the pantheon of videogame comeback stories, up there alongside Cyberpunk 2077, No Man’s Sky, and Final Fantasy 14. When it launched back in 2022, the zombie FPS faced criticism owing to the fact it was a little too easy, a little too streamlined, and just less substantial than its beloved predecessor. Over the past two years, however, Techland has turned the parkour-driven survival RPG around. The gigantic new Dying Light 2 update represents the next chapter in an impressive redemption tale. It transforms the shooter into a brutal roguelike, and you can try it for yourself today.

The new Dying Light 2 update, Tower Raid, takes inspiration from the VNC mission from the original version of Stay Human. Still a zombie-killing RPG and FPS game at its core, Tower Raid is nevertheless structured like a co-op roguelike. On each run, you and your pals will enter the titular tower and battle through successive floors containing randomized collections of monsters and variable loot droops.

The goal, of course, is to make it to the roof, but adding to the roguelike style, on every run you, your friends, and your undead opponents will have different modifiers. Some of these will have positive status effects. Some of these will make your run tougher. Either way, no two playthroughs will be the same.

Beginning today, Thursday June 27, Techland is releasing Tower Raid in increments. The first version, which you can play right now, includes 12 floors of the tower and 20 modifiers. The second phase, which lands on Thursday July 4, will add three new floors and ten more modifiers – there will also be a new ‘elite mode’ which pits you against harder enemies but offers much greater rewards.

Finally, on Thursday July 11, six more modifiers and three more rewards will arrive. The initial testing stage of Dying Light 2 Tower Raid will end on Thursday July 18, so that Techland can “dissect and analyze your feedback.”

To access Tower Raid, you need to go to Jai’s board, which can be unlocked via the Lost Armory sidequest. Alongside Tower Raid, the new Dying Light 2 update also introduces some minor reworks to the economy (almost every source, including human enemies, will now provide more scraps and trophies) and overhauls the interface and menus when accessing co-op mode. And by the way, the Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition just hit its lowest price ever.

