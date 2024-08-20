We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

One thing I like to see in a game series is when it tries something new, or at least dips a toe into newness. Newly-announced standalone adventure Dying Light The Beast promises to do exactly that, mainly by uprooting us from the metropolis-based action seen in prior titles and sending you out to pasture – quite literally.

Set out in the countryside, specifically in a region known as Castor Woods, Dying Light The Beast picks up 13 years after the events of the first game. In another nod back to that title, this zombie game spinoff features the return of someone we haven’t seen for quite a while. That’s right, Kyle Crane is back, and he’s not too happy given how he’s been experimented on for all that time.

After breaking free it’s time for Kyle to get back to what he’s best at – kicking zombies and shooting people as he jumps over things. Like a zombie-murdering Mario, he’s at it again and this time he’s spending his time in a more natural environment, complete with landmarks, forests, and even some 4×4 vehicles to hop into.

If you’re familiar with Dying Light you’ll know much of the setup already, as many of the series’ pillars are returning. The day/night cycle is back making sure you have to keep an eye on the sky at all times, lest you get caught outside when the sun’s gone down. Four player co-op also makes a welcome return, so you’ll be able to indulge in some good old-fashioned zombie killing with pals.

Dying Light The Beast has no release date yet. Should you want to keep up to date with it, you can head over to Steam to add it to your wishlist now.

