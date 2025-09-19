Dying Light The Beast codes September 2025

What are the new Dying Light The Beast codes? Once destined to be DLC, The Beast has mutated into a full-blown sequel to Dying Light 2 and the third mainline entry in the zombie-slaying series. Original protagonist Kyle Crane is back with a score to settle, and that means docket codes are here to redeem.

Dockets are essentially hidden Dying Light The Beast docket codes that'll earn you free in-game items and cosmetics in the zombie game. In the past, these redeem codes have rewarded players with everything from wallpapers for your PC, to superficial cosmetic items, to actual weapons that you can wield, and it's the same case in Dying Light The Beast. Here are all the docket codes available to redeem right now.

Dying Light The Beast codes

Here are the active Dying Light The Beast docket codes:

3 5 7 9 11 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket T1701 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket SP 02 41 07 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket Xiaoheihe - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket HalvaLover - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket Ewa - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket 321BCR - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket EDGAR - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket WASD - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket DOCKETCODE - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket GUTTENTAGHERRBOBER - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket 4 8 15 16 23 42 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket 1984R101P24601 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket 23D4-CEEB-AA27 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket 4FF1-42D7-8C8B - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket 924E-D10C-A875 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket CH-29-600623-34 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket TCR 10-09 18:37:11 - x1 Docket

- x1 Docket THEULTIMATESURVIVOR - x1 Docket

How to redeem Dying Light The Beast codes

Once you've found a Dying Light The Beast docket code, go to the official Dying Light dockets website, create or sign in to your account, link it to whichever platform you intend to play Dying Light The Beast on, and enter the code.

Any successfully redeemed rewards will be added to Kyle's personal stash in-game. Be aware that weapons claimed via dockets scale to your level.

How do I get Dying Light The Beast codes?

Docket codes are hidden within social media posts, web pages, official assets, and even lore. While some may be obvious, some may require a keen eye or possibly even some image manipulation to see the code clearly.

Docket codes are hidden within social media posts, web pages, official assets, and even lore. While some may be obvious, some may require a keen eye or possibly even some image manipulation to see the code clearly.

Now that you've redeemed all the latest Dying Light The Beast docket codes, get up to speed with all the best Dying Light The Beast weapons to stay alive in Castor Woods.