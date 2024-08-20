I don’t know about you but one of my purest joys in gaming is leaping over stuff. From Mirror’s Edge to Dying Light, mantling and running and jumping and landing is always brilliant and is something gaming absolutely nails. That’s why I’m looking forward to the newly-announced standalone entry in the latter series; Dying Light The Beast. If you’re looking forward to it too then there’s good news – you may be able to get the game for the grand price of nothing.

It’s all because developer Techland is letting players who own the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2 Stay Human get Dying Light The Beast for free. The zombie game won’t cost those players a single cent, meaning many who shelled out for the big version of the previous title will be able to save a bit of money on Kyle Crane’s next adventure.

The reasoning for this is due to how this standalone game came to be. Originally it started life as the second DLC for Dying Light 2 but after working on it for a while, the scope of the project grew to the point where it became its own game. Hence, DLC two for Dying Light 2 won’t be arriving – so to make it up to fans who bought into the ultimate edition, they’re getting it for free.

“Dying Light: The Beast is a full standalone adventure that started life as DLC2. As such, it will be available to all owners of Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition at no extra cost,” the developer writes on X, formerly Twitter. “Thank you for your patience and we hope you like what we’re cooking up!”

While Dying Light 2 fans will be most likely disappointed that the next DLC won’t be arriving – some were already asking where it was and why there was radio silence over it – this at least goes some way towards making sure that the community is looked after.

Dying Light The Beast doesn’t have a launch date just yet. If you want to keep up to date with it, head over to Steam to add it to your wishlist.

Our guides to the best open-world games and the best co-op games will also make sure you’ve got plenty to delve into as you wait for Dying Light The Beast’s arrival.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.