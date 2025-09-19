Is Dying Light The Beast on Game Pass? Techland's grisly sequel is finally here, ushering in the next chapter in Kyle Crane's story following the events of Dying Light. Expect a return to the rooftop parkour and frenetic melee combat that the series is known for, with Jekyll-and-Hyde-style mayhem thrown into the mix for good measure.

Our Dying Light The Beast review deems it a "gloriously silly zombie sandbox" that's "well worth your time." However, you might want to try before you buy, especially if you're new to the survival game series. Game Pass is the perfect way to discover if Dying Light The Beast is for you, and undercut the hefty price tag while you're at it. Here's the latest on whether Dying Light The Beast is coming to Game Pass, and if so, when you can expect it to arrive.

Is Dying Light The Beast on Game Pass?

No, Dying Light The Beast is not on Game Pass. It's available on PC via Steam, Epic Games, and the Xbox app, as well as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for console users. You must purchase it on any of these platforms before you can play it.

Given that the earlier games have never been appeared in the Game Pass library, we're unlikely to see Dying Light The Beast arrive on Game Pass anytime soon.

Dying Light was previously featured in Xbox's Free Play Days event, allowing players to enjoy it for free for a limited time. While we might see The Beast appear in a future lineup, it's more likely we'll see Dying Light 2 first.

The closest you can get to Dying Light The Beast on Game Pass right now is via Xbox's Stream Your Own Game cloud service. This allows Game Pass Ultimate users to stream the zombie game without the storage space needed to install it. However, you must still purchase it on the Xbox app to use this feature.

Now that you're up to speed with Dying Light The Beast on Gamepass, check out the system requirements ahead of your zombie-riddled trek through Castor Woods. Use our Dying Light The Beast map guide to help you get around, and don't forget to redeem all the latest docket codes for free in-game items.