Dying Light The Beast hides a powerful weapon behind a strange Minecraft homage

I'm sure you've already had lots of fun smashing, slicing, and shooting your way through plenty of zombies in Dying Light The Beast, crafting and looting some pretty powerful weapons as you go. But to get your hands on one of its strongest (and weirdest) weapons, you're going to have to think like a wizard. As part of a bizarre easter egg that features nods to Harry Potter and Minecraft, and pays homage to a long-running Techland bit, you can wield the Last Hand of gloVa.

For anyone familiar with Techland's previous zombie games, the name 'gloVa' will no doubt sound familiar. In the original Dead Island, the Left Hand of gloVa sees you thrust out your hand like a Jedi using The Force to send zombies sprawling to the ground, ripe for a head stomp. In the first Dying Light, the Right Hand of gloVa is a grenade slot item that lets you shoot balls of electricity out of your palm.

In Dying Light 2, an easter egg involving teddy bears awards you with the Left Finger of gloVa, which essentially turns Aiden Caldwell's fingers into a revolver. Now, in Dying Light The Beast, a new gloVa item is hidden away. The Last Hand of gloVa consumable lets you become a sorcerer, using hand movements that'll make zombies explode into balls of fire. Nice.

It's great to see this hallmark from Techland's other games mske a return, but the method of getting the Last Hand of gloVa is rather unusual, as is evident from the video below from 'Okami13.'

In some ruins close to the monastery, you'll find a wall with '9 ¾' written on it. Anyone who's watched the Harry Potter movies or read the novels knows this means one thing - the wall is actually a portal to a secret area. So, walk into it, and you'll be transported to a dark, dingy tunnel. What you'll find next is several barricades made up of pixelated bricks that look freshly plucked from Minecraft. Hack them down with a melee weapon, and you'll make your way into another room housing a mysterious golden train. Sitting on some crates, you'll find the Last Hand of gloVa.

Dying Light: The Beast has a Harry Potter and Minecraft easter egg that leads to an EXTREMELY powerful weapon. You can find Platform 9 3/4's in the game and get the 'Last Hand of Glova', a powerful item that you can also craft. This is a reference to the previous two games,… pic.twitter.com/iNf2Yeugpm - KAMI (@Okami13_) September 21, 2025

Is it one of the best Dying Light The Beast weapons? Well, technically it's a consumable… But yes, when you see groups of zombies burst into flames and get launched into the air with a wave of your hand, it most certainly is one of the best 'weapons' you can wield.

