Dying Light: The Beast is here, and it's off to a fantastic start. Techland's latest has earned a rousing 8/10 from us at PCGamesN, a Steam review average of 90%, and a concurrent player count just shy of the six-figure mark on the Valve platform. Yet it's not all sunshine for this follow-up to one of the best zombie games in recent years; quite the reverse, in fact. A strange but prevalent Dying Light: The Beast rain bug is leaving players unexpectedly soaked, even when in areas that should by all accounts stay nice and dry. Fortunately, Techland says it's aware of the problem, and offers a temporary fix.

In our Dying Light: The Beast review, Paul hails the newcomer as "a serious gore-fest that, when you dig a little deeper, turns out to be a rather silly playground teeming with ingenious ways of dispatching the undead." The conclusion? Dying Light: The Beast is "the best that Dying Light has ever been." High praise, indeed.

The audience has so far responded in kind, with player counts so far capping out at just over 97,000 active users. Once the weekend hits, we could well be looking at a six-figure total. But a large number of those working their way through the list of Dying Light The Beast missions are reporting one notable issue that, while not totally game-breaking, is nevertheless quite annoying to deal with.

The Dying Light bug in question allows rainfall to pass through solid objects. Most notably, that's resulting in rain inside buildings. The problem has been reported multiple times across both the game's Steam forums and the Dying Light Reddit page, and each post gradually racks up more responses from others encountering the same phenomenon. It might not be the most game-ruining issue, but the vicious deluges that pelt the Dying Light The Beast map can, at times, get intense enough that it makes it difficult to see what you're doing.

A Techland developer responding to one such thread notes, "We are aware of this issue," and suggests players who have run into it try restarting the game as a temporary workaround. It's unclear exactly what the cause is, although the most likely trigger point based on comments from those who have run into it is defeating the game's second Chimera. Hopefully, with the glitch now acknowledged, a more permanent fix will rollout in an upcoming patch.

