Dying Light The Beast has found a real sweet spot. The gritty survival action (and fan-favorite protagonist, Kyle Crane) of the first game returns, but the best bits of Dying Light 2 have been retained and improved. Throw in some new innovations, et voila, you've got one of the best zombie games of the last few years. Thanks to its excellent parkour, simply evading the undead feels almost as satisfying as annihilating them… almost. Techland has just published a bunch of stats showcasing what players have been up to since Dying Light The Beast launched, and with 2.2 billion zombies slayed, all I can do is doth my cap to all the Kyle Cranes out there.

With its huge arsenal of weapons designed to bash, butcher, and blast zombies, it's no surprise that players have been so bloodthirsty. Techland says in its new infographic that (clears throat) 2,289,451,369 zombies have been slain in Dying Light The Beast, with the US, China, and Germany standing on the podium in this Undead Olympics kill race.

While at the wheel, you've collectively mowed down 334 million zombies and driven 19.6 million kilometers around Castor Woods - it seems adding vehicles was a popular decision. The community has also landed 59.5 million headshots, showing that precision doesn't always get thrown out the window when loads of melee weapons (and Kyle's Beast Mode) are on offer.

My favorite stat - partly because it sounds ridiculous, and partly because it's a mechanic that brings endless enjoyment - is that players have drop-kicked 176 million zombies. Maybe I'm childish, but watching a zombie get two-footed and ragdolling high into the air never gets old. 112 million brutal finisher moves have also been performed.

It would've been really interesting to see some more detailed weapon stats (I'm always curious about people's choices) but Techland does reveal that the Reinforced Camp Axe has been the most popular weapon in the entire game.

This new infographic shows not only how chaotic Dying Light The Beast is, but also how wide the series' survival sandbox has become. With analysts predicting that over 1.5 million copies of the game have been shifted, it's also no surprise to see that the actual figures are so high.

