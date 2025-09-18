The Dying Light The Beast system requirements cover everything you'll need to play on PC, and they feature both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 and AMD Radeon RX 9070. Thankfully, this is only for those interested in chasing 4K, 60fps gameplay, with the rest of the requirements being much more reasonable.

The new RTX 5000 GPUs have yet to make their way into many system requirements demands, but they could become more common over the holiday period. Generally speaking, you won't need the very fastest options from our best graphics card guide to get great performance in Dying Light The Beast, but developer Techland has listed everything you'll need across a variety of graphical presets and resolutions. If you're jumping into this new horror adventure on PC, we have a guide to the best Dying Light The Beast settings for you to use.

Here are the Dying Light The Beast system requirements for PC:

Minimum (1080p, 30fps) Recommended (1440p, 60fps) OS Windows 10 or newer Windows 10 or newer GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Intel Arc A750 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

Intel Arc B580 VRAM 6GB 8GB CPU Intel Core i5 13400F

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 Intel Core i5 13400F

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 70GB 70GB Notes Low graphics preset

SSD required Medium graphics preset

SSD required

The Dying Light The Beast minimum requirements are fairly low on the GPU front, by modern standards, only calling for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, or Intel Arc A750 GPU. This needs to be paired with an Intel Core i5 13400F or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU. You'll also need 16GB of RAM.

As for the Dying Light The Beast recommended specs, you'll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, or Intel Arc B580 GPU, which is quite the jump up from the previous tier. You'll need to pair one of these with an Intel Core i5 13400F or AMD Ryzen 7 7700, while the RAM requirement stays the same at 16GB.

Here are the Dying Light The Beast high and ultra specs for PC:

High (4K, 60fps) Ultra (4K, 60fps) OS Windows 10 or newer Windows 10 or newer GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070

AMD Radeon RX 9070

Intel Arc B580 VRAM 12GB 12GB CPU Intel Core i7 13700K

AMD Ryzen 9 7800X3D Intel Core i9 14900K

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D RAM 32GB 32GB Storage 70GB 70GB Notes High graphics preset

SSD required Ultra graphics preset

SSD required

As for the Dying Light The Beast ultra specs, these take a considerable leap in hardware power, requiring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 or AMD Radeon RX 9070 alongside an Intel Core i9 14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 32GB of RAM.

However, these are only for gamers who are looking to run the game at the highest graphical preset and at 4K, which isn't likely to be a huge percentage of players based on the data in the latest Steam hardware survey.

As for the Dying Light The Beast download size, this comes in at 70GB, and you'll need an SSD regardless of which tier of specs you're aiming for. You can check out our guide to the best gaming SSD if you need guidance for your next upgrade.

When it comes to additional features, it's confirmed that Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 4 are in Dying Light The Beast with resolution upscaling and frame generation, alongside ray-traced global illumination and reflections, ultrawide support, and HDR support.

