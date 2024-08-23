In the wake of Techland’s Dying Light: The Beast reveal, the studio announced that you’d get the spinoff for free if you own the ultimate edition of Dying Light 2: Stay Human – The Beast started out as the mysterious ‘DLC 2’ that was included in the edition’s perks. In a follow up tweet, however, the devs have also confirmed they’re pulling the ultimate edition from Steam at the end of September, so if you’re hoping to get The Beast for free, act now.

Dying Light: The Beast apparently began its unlife as Stay Human’s ‘DLC 2,’ which was set to follow on from 2022’s Bloody Ties. The adventure has since morphed into a full-blown spinoff that’s still set in the zombie game‘s overarching universe, meaning it’s now effectively its own entity.

Initially, Techland stated that you’d get Dying Light: The Beast for free if you owned the ultimate edition of Stay Human (DLC 2 was one of the perks you paid for). It has now revealed that the ultimate edition is being pulled from Steam, however, presumably to encourage people to grab it ahead of The Beast’s official launch.

In the wake of the reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday August 21, Techland confirmed that “Dying Light: The Beast is a full standalone adventure that started life as DLC 2. As such, it will be available to all owners of Dying Light 2 Stay Human ultimate Edition at no extra cost. Thank you for your patience and we hope you like what we’re cooking up!”

As of Friday, August 23, however, Techland states that it “will be removing the ultimate edition and upgrade to ultimate Edition for Dying Light 2 Stay Human from all platforms on September 30.” This means that you’ll no longer be able to get The Beast as a free perk.

Techland does clarify, however, that “players who already own either the ultimate edition or upgrade to ultimate edition will not be affected,” so if you do have that version of Dying Light 2, you don’t have to worry.

At the moment, The Beast doesn’t have a release date, but this seems to confirm that it’ll arrive a little further down the line – perhaps towards the last quarter of 2024. If you’re looking to pick up the ultimate edition ahead of its removal, you can grab it here.

In the wake of The Beast’s reveal, we chatted to Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektała at Gamescom about how the new spinoff is “bringing survival back.” Alternatively, if you’re looking for something completely new to tide you over until The Beast is unleashed, here’s a list of all the best horror games.

