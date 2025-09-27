Dying Light The Beast is a delightfully pure distillation of everything that makes Techland's zombie-smashing series great. Its brutal, lethal combat is no exception - but one particular enemy type has proven themselves a particular menace, to the point where the team has made a weekend announcement to confirm that it's taking action. In a new developer video, game director Nathan Lemaire discusses Dying Light The Beast's biter problem, and explains the changes Techland is planning to make to make them easier to counteract.

Dying Light The Beast is largely a triumph, winning over many members of the PCGamesN team and earning itself a spot among our best zombie games. Paul hailed it as "the best that Dying Light has ever been" in our review, where he praises the tension created as you try to measure what you're capable of. Get overconfident, and you can quickly find yourself swallowed by a horde. The biters, however, have proven slightly too overbearing, grabbing onto players in an instant and leaving little room for response.

"Today, I would like to talk to you about our biters," Lemaire says in the new developer update. "As you are aware, their primary reflex is to grab you, and while we want to make sure that we maintain their aggressiveness, we also want to make sure that we ensure fairness in that mechanic." Having the best Dying Light The Beast weapons to hand can only go so far if you find yourself trapped in the clutches of an over-eager flesh muncher.

"Listening to your feedback and playing ourselves over the weekend, we decided that we're going to implement three things," he continues. Firstly, you'll now have more time to escape from their clutches before being hurt. Biters that are planning to grab you from a distance have had their start-up animations adjusted to make it more obvious that they're about to lunge your way.

Lastly, when you're first starting a fight, newly alerted biters will be less likely to immediately turn and grab you. "We are going to deliver those fixes in one of our next hotfixes," Lemaire confirms. "We are currently playing with it in order to make sure that it maintains the quality we would like to deliver to you, and then we will keep monitoring your feedback. So thank you for playing, and see you in Castor Woods."

