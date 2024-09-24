Get some of 2024’s coziest city builders for 17% off

If Dystopika is not part of your gaming library yet, you need to change that right now. Part of a Steam bundle (aptly entitled ‘Cozy Contrasts’) that includes shiny new castle builder Tiny Glade, the cyberpunk city builder is an absolute must-play, especially if you’re looking for something to help you chill out after a hard day’s work.

For us, Dystopika is the standout title of the quartet. We consider it to be the best city building games of the year, in fact, and one that is well worth diving into even if you don’t take advantage of the Cozy Contrasts collection.

Dystopika has all the neon allure and futuristic vibes of classic sci-fi movies like Blade Runner, and we’d be very surprised if you can’t see the appeal in building your own world in that particular sandbox game. The beauty of it is, there’s no high maintenance tasks or meticulous cityscape management to deal with; instead, Dystopika is purely about getting creative and enjoying the moody atmosphere you put together.

Alongside it, you can also get brighter titles like Summer House, Dorfromantik, and Tiny Glade. That trio all deliver on vibrant color palettes, and a much more cozy, uplifting vibe. Still, just like Dystopika, they share common ground in the fact that you needn’t worry about being tasked with all kinds of administrative details or complex rules and restrictions.

So, if cyberpunk games aren’t your thing, you can construct idyllic homes by the beach in Summer House, fill a whole village with life and love in Dorfromantik, or get a little medieval with Tiny Glade, turning meadows and forests into the backdrop for majestic castles.

Tiny Glade is a particularly prominent inclusion in the package, given it was only released on September 23, 2024 and was added to the deal a day later. The Pounce Light title has garnered an overwhelmingly positive critical reception upon release, coming in at a 96% rating on Steam so far from over 1700 reviews. The game itself is actually reduced by 15% if you buy it individually right now, but that deal only lasts until Thursday October 3, 2024.

Pick up the Cozy Contrasts collection for $34.21 / £28.03 now. To buy the bundle previously, you’d be looking at spending $40.96 /£33.66. The collection comes with a 17% reduction, but that deal won’t last forever.

