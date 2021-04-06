E3 returns this summer as a “reimagined, all-virtual” event

E3 is making a comeback for 2021. Last year, the annual event – one of the biggest in the videogame industry calendar – was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a digital experience it was initially looking into as an alternative. Now, however, its organising body the ESA has announced that E3 will return this summer as a “reimagined, all-virtual” event with content that’ll be free for all attendees.

First, the when: E3 2021 will take place from June 12-15 this year. Details on exactly what we can expect to see at the show are a little thin on the ground for now, with this year’s event only just having just been announced, but we’ve got an idea of which studios will be participating. The ESA announces in a press release that confirmed partners are Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media.

Developers featured at the event will be “showcasing their latest news and games directly to fans around the world”, the announcement explains, adding that the ESA “will be working with media partners globally to help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free”.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable centre stage for videogames,” explains ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

WELCOME BACK! It’s been hard waiting quietly as we got ready for today, but we are thrilled to officially announce our plans for June 12th-15th! Sign up for updates below & get hyped for the return of the most exciting show in video gaming: #E32021https://t.co/QOa74rVCXB — E3 (@E3) April 6, 2021

There’s also some news about the ESA’s plans for next year’s event, too, with the organisation saying it “looks forward to coming back together to celebrate E3 2022 in person” – so, it looks like – world events allowing – we could see a return to the long-running industry show’s physical format next time.

