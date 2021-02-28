Looks like E3 2021 won’t be a live event

It seems like E3 is trying to go digital again year. A list of proposed events in the are seems to confirm the videogames conference won’t be returning to a live setting just yet.

A user on ResetEra spotted that an agenda for a meeting of the Board of Los Angeles Convention and Tourism Development included a rundown of every upcoming event this year in LA. Among them is E3, and written beside it is “Cancelled live event in 2021”, followed by confirmation that alternative means are being explored, as well as licenses for 2022 and 2023.

None of this is shocking, circumstances haven’t materially changed much in terms of travel since last year, leaving large-scale events on the lurch still. An online version of E3 was attempted last year, but didn’t come together, and instead we had the Summer Game Fest, featuring weekend after weekend (after weekend) of livestreamed events and conferences. This news corroborates a report from early February that the Electronic Software Association has already started putting together plans for three days of 12-hour livestreams to replace the biggest weekend in videogames.

We’ve had no shortage of events this year, either. BlizzCon 2021 has been and gone, giving us the official reveal of Diablo 2: Resurrected, a new trailer for Diablo 4, and more, and the Epic Games Store had its own mini showcase. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest teased an imminent return, and the man himself noted the idea of a concentrated run of streams, rather than a protracted four months of showcases.

New year. New colors. — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) February 8, 2021

TennoCon 2021, from the makers of Warframe, is remaining purely online this year, too. E3 might be taking another break from a physical convention, but we’ll be hearing plenty about upcoming games soon nonetheless.