E3 threatens to return in 2023

While it unfortunately ended up being cancelled for 2022 with the Summer Game Fest mostly taking its place, E3 2023 is apparently a go. The Entertainment Software Association, which organises the event, states that E3 is “coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event” just like in days of yore.

While E3 2021 was relegated to an online-only event, E3 2020 was called off entirely – and, eventually, so was E3 2022. Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Showcase, and various other publisher showings are still going on, but the actual E3 event itself is dead this year.

The ESA previously suggested it had plans to bring E3 back in 2023 and now, in an interview with The Washington Post, the organising body’s president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis said that the ESA was “excited” to return in June 2023. “As much as we love these digital events,” Pierre-Louis states, “and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great.”

Pierre-Louis doesn’t comment on any of the rumours regarding E3’s absence, but admits that “covid has been a driving factor for anyone who conducts physical events for the past three years.” As for the relevance of the E3 show in a more digital-first age, he adds “I think there is a space for a physical show; I think there’s an importance of having digital reach. Combining those two, I think there is a critical element of what we think E3 can provide.”

