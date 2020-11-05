Star Wars: Squadrons studio isn’t working on a new Star Wars game

Sorry, everyone, but Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive isn’t working on a new Star Wars game after all. Last week a job listing surfaced for a programmer to work on “an upcoming Star Wars action game” with the development starting immediately. While some got excited about the kind of game that might have been, the developer has popped along to say that it was done in error and that the new projects aren’t based in a galaxy far, far away.

“Due to human error (hey, it happens!) we’ve seen a lot of speculation,” the studio tweets. “While we’re not working on a new Star Wars project, we are working on something pretty special. Follow us here or check back for more info on what we’re up to!”

The wording of the job application has since been changed, and the role is no longer open. Plenty had thought things lined up as, back in August, general manager Patrick Klaus said that “In addition to Star Wars: Squadrons” the studio was “also working on several unannounced projects”. Sadly, though, a new Star Wars game is not one of them – bummer.

If you haven’t given EA Motive’s latest a whirl yet, we reckon it’s a good ‘un. In his Star Wars: Squadron review, Ian says that “after such a long wait for a successor to X-Wing and TIE Fighter, Star Wars: Squadrons feels like a lucky shot with a proton torpedo”. Lovely stuff.

