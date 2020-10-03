EA reveals Need For Speed countdown, probably for Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

An ominous countdown for the Need For Speed series has started. The timer on EA’s site is set for October 5, when, presumably, a new instalment in the racing games will be announced.

Starting today, Saturday, October 3, there’s 48 hours on the clock. Below the Need For Speed logo a quote reads: “5:10. How did he go so fast? Five ten. ‘Call Big Joe’s Pizzeria on 0800-510-510-510.’ There’s got to be a way to fix this.” If you didn’t pick it up, 5.10 seems to be the big takeaway, so October we’re going to get something.

We two potential front-runners for what this might be. The most obvious, and perhaps most wanted (get it?), is a remaster of 2010’s Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, a much-beloved iteration of the long-running series that’s widely regarded as the pinnacle. Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee gave Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered a rating earlier this week, so something’s in the works. The other option is whatever Burnout developer Criterion Games is up to, since the studio was given the reigns by EA back in June.

After last year’s Need For Speed: Heat, Ghost Games was downsized and renamed to EA Gothenburg, where it’d support other studios working on EA games.

Whatever’s announced, we don’t have to wait long to find out. Hey, it could even be another movie.