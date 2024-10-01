EA Sports FC 25 hasn’t had the best of launches, with a smattering of issues that prevented many eager fans from getting stuck into the latest installment in the long-running series. Some of it is just bugs and crashing, but the largest problem involved using a controller. Since that pretty much covers everyone who wanted to play it, you can see the scale of the issue. Thankfully, a new update should fix these controller woes.

While I’m sure some people do play sports games like EA Sports FC 25 on mouse and keyboard, they’re probably among the minority. Titles like this are tailor-made for controllers, either playing from the couch or scooted up against the warm glow of a monitor. That’s why it’s so devastating that, at launch, FC 25 had some severe problems with controllers. Players were experiencing buttons not responding, odd mapping choices, and mislabelled prompts – all of which could cause problems in the heat of a match.

That all should be fixed now, with the game’s developer taking to Steam to announce a resolution for these pervasive issues. While button presses should now work correctly and the game will have increased compatibility with all kinds of controllers, there is a new requirement that you may need to check in order for everything to function properly.

Steam input now needs to be enabled before launching FC 25 for everything to work smoothly. This option can be found in the Controller section of Steam’s settings for the game, where you can choose to “Enable Steam Input” from a dropdown menu. From there, you should be good to go, and hopefully you’ll see the benefits immediately.

While it’s very welcome to see these issues get a fix, they have come after a significant wait for many fans. Early access supporters have been affected by these problems since Friday September 20. That means the most enthusiastic of fans have been experiencing controller issues for nearly two weeks, which is partly why the game is sitting on a ‘mixed’ review rating on Steam. If you’d like to see what we think, our EA Sports FC 25 review should give you everything you need to know.

In addition to controllers, stability is the focus of this newest patch, with several areas hopefully seeing improvement now the patch is available. Title Update 2 is out now for EA Sports FC 25. If you’d like to get the full patch notes, you can head over to Steam to learn more.

Should this all fire you up to jump into the game, our guide to all EA FC 25 tactics codes and our comprehensive EA FC 25 heroes list will get you armed with knowledge before you begin your career.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.