Icons are some of the most desirable cards for Ultimate Team players, and the lineup of former legends has expanded massively over the years. Well, FC 25 is doing its bit to keep the roster growing with the addition of eight new Icons, including former Spurs and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, USWNT legend Julie Foudy, and one of the most prolific strikers to ever grace the women’s game, Lotta Schelin.

We already knew that Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon would be a new Icon in FC 25, but today’s announcement confirms who else is joining him. For most of the sports game’s players, Bale will probably be the standout addition here. While EA Sports has only shared overall ratings so far and not individual stats, we know from some of the Welshman’s past cards when he was actively playing what he’ll bring to the table: lots of pace, a lethal left foot, and extremely good dribbling. Bale’s Icon card will be 88-rated.

Buffon, alongside former Germany women’s team goalkeeper Nadine Angerer, help boost the number of GKs in the Icon lineup. Both will also be considered top picks, with Buffon coming in at a 91 overall rating and Angerer coming in at a massive 92 rating. This will most-likely make her the joint highest-rated goalkeeper in the game, tied with fellow Icon Lev Yashin, who will almost certainly retain his 92 rating from last year.

Two other giants of women’s international football arriving in FC 25 as Icons are Schelin and Foudy. 90-rated Swedish striker Schelin scored an obscene amount of goals for her clubs and her country over the course of her career, including 143 goals in 138 appearances for Lyon, one of the biggest clubs in the women’s game. Foudy, an American central-midfielder who is also 90-rated, is one of the most-capped players in history – she racked up 274 appearances for the USA national team.

Here are the names, nations, and overall ratings of the new FC 25 Icons:

Nadine Angerer (92) – Germany

Gianluigi Buffon (91) – Italy

Julie Foudy (90) – USA

Aya Miyama (90) – Japan

Lotta Schelin (90) – Sweden

Lilian Thuram (90) – France

Marinette Pichon (88) – France

Gareth Bale (88) – Wales

As well as new Icons, we’ve already learned that several fresh Heroes are coming to the game as well, including Eden Hazard, Maicon, and Fara Williams. Here you can check out the confirmed FC 25 Heroes list so far.

With just a few weeks left until the FC 25 release date arrives, today’s Icons news certainly feels like EA Sports is gearing up for one of my favorite spells of the year – ratings reveal season. Leaks are already spreading like wildfire, but until you see an official rating, you can never know for sure. If you’re done for now with FC 24, why not try one of these great multiplayer games instead while you wait for its successor.

