It feels like every large release at the moment is afflicted with something that prevents players from simply enjoying the game. No matter how large the title, there’ll be something that gets in the way. In the case of EA Sports FC 25 which just launched into an early access period before the main release, the main issue relates to controllers.

Having a controller is pretty essential if you’re going to play a sports game like FC 25. I’m the first to line up and hug my beloved mouse and keyboard, using them in all sorts of titles when I probably should be sitting back with a pad in my hand, but I’ll admit that this kind of game just makes sense with a controller. Unfortunately for eager fans, it’s not all working out entirely to plan with some big issues affecting the game, right at launch.

It seems if you’re using a PlayStation controller with FC 25 you’ll most likely encounter some problems. Most commonly players are seeing buttons rebound in odd ways, such as face buttons being assigned to the directional pad, among others. Others have reported that controllers aren’t getting recognized at all, or being recognized as Xbox controllers instead.

While these will no doubt get ironed out, it’s currently severely affecting the game on Steam with fans sending reviews down into the “Mostly Negative” region, with only 38% being positive at the time of writing. Given that this early FC 25 release date is only for players who have stumped up to buy the Ultimate Edition, which sets fans back $99.99 / £89.99, you can understand the ire.

For its part, EA is attempting to address these issues and has announced that it is investigating. In the meantime, a workaround has been posted which has fixed the issue for a few – you can head over here to check out the steps.

EA Sports FC 25 is out now for Ultimate Edition owners and will launch fully on Friday September 27.

Should you want a little help with your sporting journey, our guides to EA FC 25 custom tactics codes and all EA FC 25 Heroes will help you get all the information you need.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.