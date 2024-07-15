It’s nearly that time of year again, soccer fans – the hype train for EA FC 25 is about to depart. July almost always summons an announcement trailer and early details about the year’s new EA Sports soccer sim, and prominent leakers suggest that this week marks the start of the EA FC 25 journey. That seems to stack up, as an FC 25 logo now also adorns social media accounts for EA Sports FC. However, the leakers are also claiming that the series’ street football mode, Volta, is getting axed in favor of a brand new 4v4 game mode.

First introduced way back in FIFA 20 before the series’ name change, Volta was meant to be a more expressive mode where silky skills and customizable characters were the focus. Despite several attempts to make it more worthwhile to play, the simple fact of the matter is that the mode has never attracted much of an audience in comparison to Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Pro Clubs. It failed to capture the magic of the old FIFA Street titles, which are some of the best sports games ever, and it sounds like it is going to finally get subbed off for some fresh legs in FC 25.

Leaks from various prominent EA FC leakers, such as ‘FGZNews’, ‘FUT Camp’ and ‘FUT Police,’ have been revealing details over the last couple of weeks about a new 4v4 game mode that would be played on a small pitches and involve you controlling just one player that is plucked from your Ultimate Team club. Now, more info is emerging from these accounts that claim the mode will totally replace the Volta experience. There is a bit of inconsistency in the reporting about what this mode will be called, but the two names being thrown around the most right now are Penta and Rush.

This mode appears to essentially be a blend of Pro Clubs and Ultimate Team, and FGZNews says there will be a unified season pass between the two modes. Playing Penta/ Rush of course levels up this season pass, and there will be objectives you can complete to earn more XP.

There will also be some notable gameplay differences between a game of Penta/ Rush and a regular game of FC 25 – aside from the smaller pitch, of course. Penalties, for example, will reportedly be 1v1 dribbles versus a goalkeeper like in ice hockey, rather than a static penalty kick. Interestingly, kick offs will also apparently involve a foot race to reach the ball in the centre, which sounds a bit like what happens after a goal in Rocket League.

Given that leakers appear to have a lot of information already on this new mode, there’s a very good chance that we’ll officially hear about it when the full reveal for FC 25 happens soon. While getting rid of Volta isn’t all that surprising, it will be interesting to see how this new experience is received by players. I for one don’t see it becoming some massive, revolutionary new mode that’s going to become a new staple, but it certainly sounds like a fun way to complete more objectives and rank up your season pass. At the very least, the ability to play in a small team made out of real players and Icons from FUT is definitely more appealing (and closer to those early FIFA Street vibes) than Volta ever was.

