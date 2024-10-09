Pacey players are already hard enough to deal with in EA Sports FC games, but in FC 25 things have been even more brutal. The community was quick to uncover a ‘speed boost’ exploit that could make rapid players like Kylian Mbappe and Rafael Leao even quicker, and it’s so easy to pull off that it has become rampant in online Ultimate Team matches. However, EA Sports has finally hit the speed boost with its nerf hammer, so blitzing past defenders shouldn’t be quite the cakewalk it previously was.

I’m sure many of you know FC 25’s speed boost tactic well at this stage, but for the unfamiliar, it was an exploit that would give you an almost uncounterable burst of pace when transitioning from a strafe dribble into a sprint. It really was as simple as holding down one button for the more controlled dribble, and when you spot a gap, simply let go and press the sprint button instead. However, not every player in the sports game would benefit from this technique – only those with high acceleration, sprint speed, or agility stats, or those with pace-related PlayStyles, would get this devastating speed boost.

However, in a surprise live tuning update that dropped on October 9, EA Sports made some balancing tweaks that included a fix for this frustrating exploit.

“Reduced instances of players accelerating unintentionally quickly when a sprint is requested,” EA Sports says in a very small set of patch notes for the live tuning update.

Aside from the speed boost fix, there is another vital tweak in this mini patch that has also been used and abused by players recently. “Reduced accuracy of first time Lobbed Through Passes and Lobbed Through Passes taken at severe angles,” the patch notes read.

So, while rapid wingers and pacey strikers will continue to be desirable and incredibly popular picks, they will now hopefully be a bit more manageable and less overpowered than they were before today’s update.

For more on the new soccer game, check out our FC 25 custom tactics codes guide or our rundown of the best FC 25 Wonderkids for your next Career Mode save.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.