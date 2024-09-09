EA FC 25 system requirements suggest EA doesn’t care for PC players

While playing football on PC has never been the most demanding task, I expected more from the EA Sports FC 25 system requirements than for them to be a carbon copy of last year’s listing. Well, that’s not entirely true, the requirements are listed in reverse order and little details such as CPU clock speeds have been removed, so if anything, less effort has gone into preparing this year’s requirements.

News is steadily tricking ahead of the EA Sports FC 25 release date, but the system requirements aren’t typically considered all that exciting. However, the sheer lack of effort that has seemingly gone into the listing could be cause for concern, even if the yearly football franchise hasn’t implemented any huge graphical or technical changes this year.

Here are the EA Sports FC 25 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

AAMD RX 5600 XT CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5 6600K AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7 6700 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 100GB 100GB

Having played EA Sports FC 24 on PC, I can quite confidently say that the game doesn’t need the very best graphics card to get the best out of it, but at the same time, seeing an Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card listed in the recommended specs seems very strange.

To play EA Sports FC 25 at a competitive level on PC, you’re going to want smooth, stutter-free gameplay, and the best way to ensure this is by setting the bar at a similar level to other modern video games. I expected to see the recommended system requirements raised to an RTX 2060 at least here, but instead, it only needs a lowly GTX 1660.

I can’t help but feel that the listed specs would only deliver a solid 60fps at a resolution lower than 1080p, and could even require AMD FSR in order to do so. Since the PC version of EA Sports FC was matched up with the console version in terms of tech specs and features, it was expected that the system requirements would become much more demanding, but this has yet to materialize.

In fact, the PC version of EA Sports FC still doesn’t even require an SSD, and load times could very well be punishing without one. It might be that the EA Sports FC audience on PC isn’t big enough for EA to care, or perhaps the real specs are still hidden away and this is a mistake.

If you’re after more EA Sports FC 25 news, you can check out the confirmed EA FC 25 Heroes and FC 25 Icons that will be in this year’s Ultimate Team mode.