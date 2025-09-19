Can you play EA Sports FC 26 on the Steam Deck?

If you're looking for the EA Sports FC 26 Steam Deck rating, you're in the right place, but sadly, it's the same story as it has been for the past few iterations of the game. EA's insistence on using its in-house anti-cheat prevents the game from booting, a problem that impacts all of its major online franchises.

The FC 26 system requirements aren't far off from being met by the specs of the Steam Deck. However, without an upscaler like AMD FSR, it would likely have struggled for good performance. Ultimately, though, there's simply not an out-of-the-box way to play the game on Valve's portable. That said, there are still ways to play EA Sports FC 26 on what we consider the best handheld gaming PC, but they involve dual-booting Windows on your Deck, which is more effort than it's worth.

Is EA Sports FC 26 Steam Deck compatible?

EA Sports FC 26 is Unsupported on the Steam Deck. This is due to the use of EA anti-cheat, which doesn't work on Linux-based systems, a problem that impacts all of EA's games with online competitive modes.

If you want to play FC 26 on a gaming handheld, you can dual-boot your Steam Deck with Windows, as we've already mentioned, or you can opt to use a Windows-based gaming handheld such as the ROG Ally X or Ayaneo 3.

If you fancy playing this latest soccer game on PC instead, you can check out our guide to the best FC 26 settings to ensure you're getting the most out of your gaming PC.

