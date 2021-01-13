EA is still working on “a number” of Star Wars games

EA is still making Star Wars games. While it’s clear the publisher’s license for triple-A titles set in the galaxy far, far away is no longer exclusive now that Ubisoft Massive is working on an open-world Star Wars game, EA has confirmed it’s still working with Lucasfilm Games on multiple upcoming titles set in the Star Wars universe.

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA,” Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly says in a StarWars.com interview. “We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

All this news comes as Disney appears to be refocusing its videogame efforts under the newly-rebranded LucasFilm Games label. The new label will help ensure “Star Wars authenticity to story connectivity within the larger saga.” It’s not just for Star Wars, either, as a new Indiana Jones title from Bethesda and Wolfenstein developer Machine Games was announced yesterday.

While the kerfuffle over Battlefront 2’s launch left the EA Star Wars connection feeling bitter for many fans, the publisher has turned around Battlefront 2, and put out multiple excellent new titles for the franchise, including Jedi: Fallen Order and Squadrons.

✅ We love Star Wars.

✅ We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

✅ We’re making more Star Wars games.

✅ BD-1 is still the cutest. — Electronic Arts (@EA) January 13, 2021

A Fallen Order sequel is all but confirmed after the first game’s success, and it would be a shame if Respawn didn’t have the opportunity to follow up on that story.