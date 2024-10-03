There’s good news for Earth Defense Force 6 fans today, as developer Sandlot Games announces it has removed one of the most controversial features from the Steam co-op game. Playing EDF 6 with others is certainly the way to go, but the requirement to connect an Epic Games account to your Steam one to play online has left many frustrated, with the game’s average user score dropping to a ‘mixed’ 58% on Steam. Now, however, that restriction is gone – and you’re free to unlink your accounts if you so wish.

Earth Defense Force 6 is a strange beast. It’s not the most polished game, and doesn’t run as smoothly as rivals such as Helldivers 2, but it boasts a sheer commitment to ridiculous fun that you have to respect, making it one of the most enjoyable co-op games around if you can find a like-minded group of friends to play with. In our EDF 6 review, Lewis praises “the strongest gameplay in the series to date,” but notes that “an annoying intro and the same glitches as usual leave it as a diamond in the rough.”

Of course, long-time EDF players will already consider its slightly off-kilter presentation to be part of the charm, as the series has long held a reputation for pushing its battles to the limit even at the expense of conveniences such as frame rate or bugs (the technical ones, not those you’re blasting to bits). What’s been much less well received is the requirement to connect an Epic Games account to play online, and that’s no longer a concern.

“This application has been modified so that you can play online missions without signing into your Epic Games Account,” a new EDF 6 update reads on the game’s Steam store page. “If you wish to unlink your Steam account from your Epic Games account, please visit the Epic Games website in a web browser.”

The news has already garnered some favorable reviews, with several users noting that they finally left a recommendation or altered their thumbs down to a thumbs up in light of this change. Whether this is the start of an upward trend for the game’s overall user scores remains to be seen, but if you’ve been waiting for just this news to jump on and cause some chaos for yourself, then now is the time.

