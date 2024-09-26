There’s nothing quite like a fast-paced FPS. From the very first time a Quake player launched themselves into the air with a rocket, the potential for hyperkinetic shoot-outs has been apparent, going on to appear in games like Titanfall 2, the Tribes series, Ghostrunner, Neon White, and Boomerang X. The latest game to add to this list is Echo Point Nova, a new co-op FPS — with, we should note, a hoverboard — from Severed Steel creator Greylock Studio that’s just come out on Steam.

Echo Point Nova boils the FPS game down to its basics, featuring a sparse, flat-shaded visual style and minimalist environments. In it, players use grappling hooks and a flying skateboard to fling themselves around an open world whose enemies, whether human-sized mercenaries or helicopters and towering bosses, can be fought either alone or in groups of up to four.

The spectacular-looking combat is augmented during the player’s journey through Crackdown-style “agility orbs” and new weapons, weapon attachments, and character abilities picked up around its world. To make its co-op work as seamlessly as possible, the game allows players to progress their save when alone or with friends, letting them hop in and out as they please. This, along with other elements of the game, make it seem like a pretty great alternative for anyone disappointed by the similarly open-world, grapple hook-enabled Halo Infinite.

Echo Point Nova is out now on Steam and currently available with a 10% discount that brings its price down to $22.49 USD / £18.89. Grab a copy right here.

