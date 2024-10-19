Automation is mesmerizing. After hours of putting your nose to the grindstone, it’s rewarding to step back and listen to the whirring of your industrial megalopolis. You can turn an urban area into a well-oiled machine in Cities Skylines, watch resources float on by in Satisfactory, and even create redstone contraptions in Minecraft – but the universal scale of Eden Crafters is totally new. Thrust onto a barren planet, it’s your job to navigate the landscapes and turn them into a habitable, automated heaven. After a popular Steam demo the full, early access launch is finally here, and you can get it slightly cheaper right now.

Once you’ve landed on an alien world, your goal in Eden Crafters is quite simple: automate resource gathering until you can terraform the surface for human life. Conveyor belts, industrial machines, transformation systems, and all manner of tools will help you get there, but there are some major roadblocks. This wouldn’t be a survival game if you didn’t have to, well, survive. Dangerous climates, natural disasters, and more stand in your way.

Luckily for you, there are spaceships, vehicles, and plenty of base-building elements to keep you safe. You might not have Creepers blowing up your walls while you sleep, but I think a colossal tidal wave might be a smidge worse. At least you can bring some friends along on the mission, which should make things run a lot smoother.

According to developer Osaris Games, the Steam Early Access version of Eden Crafters should set you back about 50 hours. You can automate with 28 production machines, discover 17 resources and 58 crafting parts, and use two spaceships or three land vehicles to get around. Don’t worry, you can build roads too.

While the Eden Crafters demo only featured one planet, the full game adds another. Now, you can also explore Echo Prime, a 144-square-kilometer map with a plethora of regions. Try to brave the cold from blizzards, the poisoning from radioactive lands and toxic lakes, and a whole lot more. That’s not all, as Osaris Games has also expanded the demo’s Ocean World. Not only is there a huge new island, but you can also attempt to survive the planet in hardcore. This mode introduces even more destruction, so those Interstellar-looking skyscraper tidal waves are even deadlier.

Osaris is also adding more planets in 2025, with Aetheria coming next month in November. The rest of the Eden Crafters roadmap features trains, new terraforming vehicles, custom ship creation, animal species, and plenty of planetary updates.

Eden Crafters is available in Steam Early Access right now. If you buy it before Saturday October 26 you’ll get 10% off, so expect to pay $17.99 / £15.07 until then. You can check it out here.

