From Satisfactory and Factorio to Astroneer and The Planet Crafter, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to survival crafting games that lean in on base management and automation. One promising new contender shaping up for a 2024 launch is Eden Crafters, which tasks you with transforming hostile worlds into habitable havens. If you’re curious to see what it has to offer, a new prologue released as a free Steam game gives you an early taste.

Ocean World is a free prologue for Eden Crafters, essentially acting as a demo you can play in co-op to get a taste of the rather spectacular survival game. As the name suggests, it focuses specifically on a waterlogged planet that poses a particularly ominous threat: the presence of a nearby moon causing giant waves.

In fact, perhaps I should elaborate, as we’re talking a little more than big splashes here. These are absolutely colossal tidal waves, towering far above your character before crashing down on your settlement, threatening to wash away all your hard work. You’ve got some time to prepare before they hit, however, although you’ll still have to deal with the hostile climate and atmosphere first.

This prologue gives you and your friends the ability to get a feel for the game’s crafting, factory building, automation, and terraforming elements. You’ll also have access to some of its vehicles, including flyable ships. It’s always nice to get the chance to try out a new game and see whether you’re interested in the full thing without having to commit to a purchase first. That’s especially true in co-op, as it’s always easier to pitch your friends on joining you if they don’t have to break out the wallet.

Ocean World: Eden Crafters is out now on Steam as a free game. It’s a prologue for the full release, which is currently scheduled to arrive in 2024. You can head over to the Steam page to download Ocean World and try it out, or add the full game to your wishlist.

