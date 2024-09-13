If you’re going to be freezing cold, you might as well be freezing cold in a videogame. Even if it’s hot outside, games like The Longest Dark, Frostpunk 2, and Subnautica: Below Zero have such a convincing atmosphere that they can induce shivers as players navigate their worlds. Another to add to this list is the Darkest Dungeon-influenced Edge of Sanity, a new horror game with a striking 2D art style put out by New Cycle and Barotrauma publisher Daedalic Entertainment that’s just launched on Steam.

Edge of Sanity brings a wintery touch to the terrors of a Cthulhu-based setting, the horror-focused management game finding players working to uncover the mysteries behind a Cold War-era Alaskan research facility that’s been left abandoned and overrun by strange monsters.

With a small group of fellow survivors, the player must set out into the surrounding wilderness, exploring the region and trying to survive the elements and enemy attacks. Like Darkest Dungeon, this involves managing the survivors’ mental well-being, constantly under pressure from the desperation of the situation and the creatures they’re witnessing. ‘Madness’ can afflict the group as they undertake expeditions, causing them to lose touch with reality in ways that manifest in new avenues for item crafting or dialog choices. This challenge colors the usual survival game tasks of locating the resources and building the structures needed to make it out of the wilderness alive.

Edge of Sanity is out now on Steam and is discounted by 10% ($17.99 USD / £15.29) from now until September 27 to celebrate its launch. Grab a copy right here.

