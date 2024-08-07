Save 35% on one of our favorite sets of computer speakers

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

If you’re looking for an affordable, compact but powerful set of computer speakers, the Edifier G2000 is a great option, and right now you can save $38 on the usual price. This computer speaker deal is a limited-time offer, though, so you’ll have to be quick to take advantage of it.

Available in black, white, red, and pink, the Edifier G2000s are among the best computer speakers available. but their normal price of $110 is a touch high compared to some other options. However, today’s deal makes them a far more tempting prospect. Each color actually has a slightly different discount, with the black version the lowest priced, at $71.99 and the white version the most expensive at $87.99. All the discounts offer a decent saving over their normal prices, though.

Measuring 4.1 (W) x 4.1 (D) x 5.0 (H) inches (105 x 104 x 128mm), these speakers aren’t pocket-sized but are very compact compared to the likes of the Razer Nommo V2 Pro or Edifier’s own R1280DB. Despite this small size, though, they pack a powerful punch. If you want your computer speakers to be able to step up to providing kitchen/dorm room party duties, these will do the job.

That said, with no separate subwoofer, the sub-bass is not pounding on these speakers. They cope just fine with a rumbling bass line but won’t give you that thumping in your chest feeling. There is a subwoofer connection, though, so you can connect one up at a later date.

edifier g2000 colors

For connections, you get a direct USB connection to your computer, so you don’t need to worry about having a quality sound card or other analog sound output from your computer, although there is a 3.5mm jack input as well should you need it. You can also hook up your phone or other portable device via Bluetooth.

On the side of the right speaker, you’ll find the controls, which provide volume, power, input selection, sound profile, mute, and RGB control. The lighting runs around the back sides of the speakers, and looks good, but there’s sadly no mode that syncs the light with the audio. Despite these limitations, these remain great speakers, especially for this discounted price that you can find by following this link.

