This mini gaming PC is actually a new Edifier computer speaker in disguise

Edifier has just launched a computer speaker that looks like a new gaming PC, complete with a fishtank case and a wraparound window panel. At first glance, the Huazai New Cyber looks like a mini high-end PC, with a 2.8-inch LCD on its fake AIO cooler pump, along with mock liquid tubing snaking down the interior, with a pair of light-up bars impersonating two sticks of RGB RAM. Meanwhile, the light-up rings look like RGB fans, and two blocks across the middle look a bit like a pair of graphics cards in an old-school SLI configuration.

It's all just a sham, though, as this pretty little box is actually a computer speaker system. It may well be a decent one, though. Edifier has really impressed us with the quality of its speaker designs, and we even gave one of its sets a score of 9/10 in our Edifier R1280FB review, which then landed the top spot on our guide to buying the best computer speakers.

In this case, the actual speaker section is all found in the vented section at the bottom of the unit, which is designed to look like the PSU shroud often used to hide cables at the bottom of a PC case. A pair of 52mm drivers blasts sound out of the wide, while a subwoofer in the bottom pumps out the bass, giving it a 2.1 configuration. Edifier says the speaker can output up to 60W of power, with 40W coming from the subwoofer, and 10W each coming from the two speakers on the side.

Meanwhile, those two mock graphics cards actually contain some of the electronic features for the speakers, with a signal processing module in the top card, and a power management module in the bottom one. The screen also plays a part, with its ability to display song lyrics from the songs you play through the speaker, even via Bluetooth. Like the LCDs often found on the best CPU cooler designs, it can also display system information via a USB connection, including monitoring the CPU, GPU, and RAM usage.

A panel on the back also allows you to use the New Cyber as a charging device, with both USB-C and USB-A ports that can provide up to 35W of power individually (or 20W+15W if used simultaneously). There's a panel on the front as well, with rotary controls to adjust the lighting and volume, as well as a power switch.

It's all packed into a box that measures 293.6 x 150.7 x 213.6mm, and while the whole mock gaming PC upper is completely superfluous when it comes to speakers, I also kind of like the design - it's certainly more interesting than a sound bar, even if its 2.1 speaker setup is unlikely to offer decent mid-range sound.

There's no word on US pricing or availability yet, but the Edifier Huazai New Cyber is now available in China for 1,499 yuan, which works out at around $210 US, so you would have to really want a speaker that looks like a gaming PC to spend that sort of money.

