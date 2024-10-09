With October 2024’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days entering its second day, there are still plenty of fantastic gaming PC bargains to be found, including this massive 33% saving on a pair of stereo Edifier R1280DB speakers. This computer speaker deal nets you a stylish pair of superb-sounding 2.0 speakers that are powerful, compact, and packed with features.

As a maker of some of the best computer speakers you can buy, Edifier remains one of the last holdouts for simple, quality speakers for your desktop, whether you’re after a 2.0 set or a 2.1 or 5.1 system. The R1280DB set is among its more entry-level 2.0 offerings but these speakers still pack a punch.

In our Edifier R1280DB review, we explored how these speakers are a touch on the large side, as far as computer speakers go, measuring 146 x 196 x 234mm (W x D x H) per speaker. That’s bigger than the likes of the Creative T20 and Audio Engine A1 but comparable to the AudioEngine A5+ Wireless, and regardless, the extra bulk gets you a better-sounding, more secure-standing speaker set than most.

They’re stylish too, with their simple two-tone look and rounded-off side panels. We’re fans of the wood effect version shown here, but there’s also a black wood grain effect (reviewed) and a glossy white version, though the latter is only discounted by 20% at the moment. The speaker’s fabric front grilles can also be removed to show the drivers, and although they don’t quite have Bowers & Wilkins 800 series levels of clean lines, we think they look very smart in either configuration.

Each speaker packs in a 4-inch woofer/main driver and a 0.5-inch tweeter, providing these speakers with far more audio power than smaller options that often have just a single ~2-inch driver. There’s also a front-facing bass port, which means you can safely mount these speakers against a wall – or up on a bookshelf – without blocking any of the audio; a problem that sometimes occurs with common rear-facing bass ports.

For connections, you get two analog line-in inputs, a digital coax/optical input, and Bluetooth. Meanwhile, the controls on the speakers themselves include power, volume, bass, and treble, while a small remote control lets you switch inputs and control Bluetooth playback.

The sheer amount of volume and depth that you can get from these speakers puts most other computer speakers to shame, and they provide plenty of clarity too. Even at their normal price of $150 they’re an absolute bargain – they used to regularly go for $130, but their standard price has risen steadily over the last two years.

As such, today’s mammoth 33% discount on these speakers makes these a near must-buy in our opinion. At just $83.99 via this link they’re an absolute steal, utterly obliterating the sound quality of any other computer speaker at that sort of price.

The only slight caveat is that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this discount. However, if you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, via this join Amazon Prime link, you can get a free 30-day trial, if you haven’t signed up before.

For more Prime Day bargains, check out our best Amazon Prime Day deals for PC hub, where we’ve hand-selected a host of great buys, checking that the discounts are actually valid – not based on price hikes the previous day – and that the products are genuinely top quality.