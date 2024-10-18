Edifier S350DB review: 2.1 computer speakers with true class

Our Verdict If you want truly top-tier 2.1 computer speaker sound quality, this is the speaker set to get. The Edifier S350DB deliver huge bass presence, and it's balanced with bags of mid-range warmth and top-end clarity. Bluetooth and a remote control also make them convenient and versatile, and it all comes for a reasonable price. Reasons to buy Class-leading sound quality

Classy design

Colossal bass presence if wanted

Versatile connections

Includes remote control Reasons to avoid Subwoofer is large

Satellite speakers quite large

No direct USB connection to computer

The range of options available to those seeking a quality set of 2.1 computer speakers is fairly limited these days – outside of putting together a Hi-Fi system – but the Edifier S350DB is doing its bit. These speakers deliver superb sound quality, with huge amounts of volume and bass presence when needed, all while looking classy and for a very fair price.

The combination on offer from Edifier here is enough to make these easily the best computer speakers you can buy if you’re seeking a quality 2.1 set. The lack of gaming extras means they miss out on our overall pick for the best gaming speakers, but if a more varied set of uses is your main concern, these deserve your attention.

Why you can trust our advice ✔ At PCGamesN, our experts spend hours testing hardware and reviewing games and VPNs. We share honest, unbiased opinions to help you buy the best. Find out how we test.

Specs

Dimensions (mm) Satellite: 127 x 156 x 222 (W x D x H)

Subwoofer: 312 x 298 x 265 (W x D x H) Audio config 1 x 3.5-inch + 1 x 0.75-inch driver per satellite

1 x 8-inch driver subwoofer Nominal power output 2 x 25W (mid-bass), 2 x 15W (treble), 70W (bass) RMS Frequency range 160Hz-20kHz (satellite speakers)

40Hz-160Hz (subwoofer) Connections 2 x analog dual phono (PC, aux), Bluetooth, coaxial digital, optical digital Extras On-speaker volume/bass/treble/input controls, infrared remote control

Design

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the Edifier S350DB is to our eyes a really handsome-looking set of speakers. Only available in this brown or a black finish – some other Edifier speakers such as the R1280DB have more color options – their wood grain effect may not quite fit in with the more modern, sleek look of many modern gaming setups. However, as standalone devices, these have a timeless quality to them.

They’re built like a tank too. Although the wood grain is from a vinyl wrap, not solid wood, it looks and feels superb. Plus, underneath the wrap, the boxes for each speaker and the sub are made from thick slabs of MDF. Combine this with the quality components inside and they all weigh a considerable amount – the whole set weighs 17.4kg (38lbs). That compares to just under 10kg (22lbs) for the otherwise similarly-specced Razer Nommo V2 Pro, for instance.

This weight is reflected in the size of the speakers too. Each satellite speaker measures 127 x 156 x 222mm, which is actually a touch smaller than the R1280DB 2.0 speakers but much larger than a lot of 2.1 satellite speakers. They use a rear-firing bass port too, so will need a bit of space behind them to allow the speaker to breathe. With no removable fabric covers, the S350DB’s satellite speakers only give you the option of an exposed-driver look.

As for the sub, it’s essentially a 1ft cube, and while the Razer Nommo V2 Pro’s sub is also 1ft tall, it’s noticeably shorter and narrower. What’s more, the Edifier sub has a forward-firing and completely exposed driver which means you’ll have to be careful about where you place it, so you don’t accidentally put your foot through the driver (that’s not us jesting, either – it’s a genuine concern for a device hidden under your desk).

Accompanying the speakers is a hockey puck-sized and shaped infrared remote control, which has a pleasingly weighty and curved metal base and plastic top. It could easily be the remote you find accompanying a high-end Hi-Fi system.

Features

The Edifier R1280DB has a slightly out-of-date set of features in some ways. While you can connect Bluetooth devices directly to it, and it will take in optical (cable provided) or coax digital signals, you can’t just plug the whole setup directly into your PC via a USB cable. While plenty of motherboards and sound devices do have digital audio outputs, it’s not a guarantee, so you might need to rely on your system’s analog audio output. As such, if your motherboard or other sound output device doesn’t have decent-quality analog outputs, you’ll be slightly limiting the quality of the audio from these speakers.

This aside, though, the Edifier R1280DB is packed with features. As I mentioned earlier, you get Bluetooth and digital inputs, plus there are two further analog inputs (one twin phono to stereo jack cable provided).

All these ports are on the subwoofer’s rear, which isn’t quite as convenient as the Nommo V2 Pro’s setup where the USB cable runs from the right speaker and the subwoofer is then wireless (though needing its own subwoofer power supply). Plus, the satellite speakers both attach via custom cables, rather than plain speaker wire. This is convenient and allows for the right speaker to include volume/input, bass, and treble controls, but it means a broken cable can’t be easily replaced.

On the remote, you get controls for power, volume, input selection, Bluetooth connection, and Bluetooth playback (play, pause, forward, back). It’s a responsive remote, with the speakers never struggling to respond to our button presses (the sensor’s on the right speaker). We’d prefer it to use AA or AAA batteries than a button cell, though, given its relatively chunky size.

Outside of these core connection features, the S350DB doesn’t hide any other gaming extras up its sleeve. It’s a straight-up set of 2.1 speakers that delivers its gaming and whatever other sonic excellence via sheer sound quality rather than surround sound tricks or RGB.

Speaking of which, each satellite houses a 3.5-inch main driver and a 0.75-inch tweeter, along with the aforementioned bass port. This combo allows each speaker to claim a combined 40W RMS of audio power alone, with RMS being a far stricter measure of true audio power than the peak figures provided for most speakers. These satellites can deliver a sonic range of 160Hz – 20kHz.

As for the sub, it houses a single 8-inch driver with a bass port venting from the right side of the cabinet. It’s rated to a massive 70W RMS for a combined system power of 150W, and its rated frequency range goes from 40Hz to 160Hz.

Sound quality

Quite simply, these speakers blow every other competing set of gaming 2.1 speakers out of the water when it comes to overall sound quality. The amount of volume, the depth and power of the bass, the clarity, and the smoothness of transition between subwoofer sounds and satellite sounds is unlike any other set of computer speakers we’ve tested. There’s plenty of competition in the more Hi-Fi oriented space, but for plug-and-play computer speakers, there are vanishingly few direct alternatives of this class.

Starting with that all-important bass, the huge 8-inch driver can dole out huge amounts of power, shaking your floors and desk at sufficient volume. It doesn’t arrive with quite the in-your-face, bass-heavy tuning to the overall setup as the Razer Nommo V2 Pro, but instead, it lets whatever you’re listening to deliver the bass when it wants to. It’s so smooth and natural sounding.

Crucially, using a system with a sub like this really makes you realize quite where most cheaper 2.0 speaker systems and soundbars just aren’t able to deliver true bass. You get a thumping lower mid-range effect with those systems, but it doesn’t hit you in the chest or make the air feel like it’s vibrating around you. That’s what you get here (again, volume and bass level dependent) and it’s utterly absorbing.

The downside is that in many houses in more densely-populated areas it will all be too much for you to use, particularly on upper floors. The bass from the sub will roll right on through a wooden floor, unlike a standard set of 2.0 speakers sitting on a desk.

As for the satellites here, they’re just as good as the sub. Their overall power with the shared load across two different drivers means they can get very loud and yet maintain crystalline clarity. Again, there is a reason Hi-Fi speakers cost so much money, but for most listeners, these will be among the best-sounding computer speakers they’ve ever heard.

Along with the clarity of these speakers, it’s their ability to deliver full, mid-range warmth that integrates so seamlessly with the subwoofer that impresses. With so many cheaper 2.1 systems, the satellites and subwoofer cope with high and low frequencies well, respectively, but they tend to leave a bit of a hollow in the mid-range. That’s just not the case here.

So, whether you’re listening to rock, EDM, or hip hop, firing up a cinematic game with virtual surround sound (which, if it’s software-based, will still work through this setup), or settling in to watch the latest Christopher Nolan audio challenge, these speakers cope with the lot.

Price

With a price of $399.99, the Edifier S350DB isn’t a cheap set of speakers. However, it offers excellent value for the features, build quality, and sound quality you’re getting. Several more gaming-oriented brands have similarly-priced options that focus more on gaming extras than the sound quality here.

Alternatives

Razer Nommo V2 Pro

If you’re after a similar level of sonic power in this price range, but want a little more focus on gaming features and RGB, this Razer Nommo V2 Pro set is ideal. The speakers don’t sound quite as sonically accomplished, with a slightly more forced bass sound and less clarity across the sonic range. However, they still sound decent, have masses of power and bass, and their Razer software features are great for games.

Read our full Razer Nommo V2 Pro review.

Verdict

For those seeking just a quality set of computer speakers that can turn its hand to anything you throw at it, the Edifier S350DB is the one. With enough volume to power a house party or drive a home cinema setup, plus clarity that puts most gaming-brand alternatives to shame, they really can’t be beaten in terms of bang per buck.

You don’t get a lot in terms of gaming features, though. There’s no RGB, none of the game-specific audio enhancements of some options, and perhaps most crucially, you can’t just plug these straight into your system via USB. Otherwise, they come highly recommended, so long as you don’t mind disturbing your neighbors/household with the thumping bass.