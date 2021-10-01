Konami promises fixes as eFootball 2022 becomes the worst-reviewed game on Steam

eFootball 2022 is now the worst-reviewed game on Steam. Worse than the XIII remake. Worse than those hentai games. The launch has been a disaster, and all players have been able to talk about is the volume of absurd bugs and glitches they’ve run into. (Hey, at least it’s free, right?) Now Konami says “we are very sorry for the problems”, and promises a series of updates and improvements to come.

“After the release of eFootball 2022,” Konami says in a tweet, “we have received lots of feedback and requests regarding game balance that includes pass speed and defence operation. We would also like to acknowledge that there have been reports of problems users have experienced with cutscenes, facial expressions, movements of players, and the behaviour of the ball.”

The devs are working on an update for October, “while receiving further opinions through questionnaires to our users”. The team promises that the game “will be continuously updated”, with “consistent” new content and improvements to quality.

eFootball 2022 is rated at just 11.57%, according to SteamDB’s weighted algorithm, which takes into account the number of reviews posted in determining the final score. There are smaller games with just a handful of reviews that are technically at a lower percentage overall, but either way, it’s a pretty astoundingly negative response.

