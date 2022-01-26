Get two EKSA gaming headsets for the price of one in this New Year deal

Getting your hands on a new gaming headset has to be a great way to kick off 2022, right? You can better enjoy the soundtracks of your games, communicate with your teammates more clearly, and cut out all distracting background noises. Now, with EKSA’s buy one, get one free sale, you can enjoy these benefits, safe in the knowledge that you’ve got a spare.

There are some great headsets in the deal, including the E56 Active Noise Cancelling headset, which give you 60 hours of battery life while effectively blocking out all sounds from the outside world. There’s also the E3000, which offers superior studio sound quality, and was specifically designed for use with gaming. Not forgetting, the E1 Bluetooth headphones are both comfortable and affordable, as well as many other brilliant models.

If you have a certain gamer friend who would also benefit from a new gaming headset, then perhaps the pair of you could go halves? Equally, if you’ve got a friend whose birthday is coming up, this could be a nice way to get them a gift while also treating yourself. Or maybe you just want to keep a spare headset lying around (you never know when you might need it!)

Here’s a full list of the headsets included in the buy one, get one free sale:

ESKA E5 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

ESKA E1 Bluetooth Headphones

ESKA E3 Pro Air Joy Pro 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

ESKA E400 3D Stereo Surround Sound Gaming Headset

ESKA E900 Plus Environment Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset

ESKA E800 Upgraded Stereo Surround Gaming Headset

ESKA E3000 Superior Stereo Sound Gaming Headset

All you have to do is order one, and a second of the same model will automatically be sent to you as well. Outside the buy one, get one free sale, they have lots of other headsets and nifty accessories which are also on offer.

The sale ends at 11:59pm on Thursday, January 27, so make sure you act quickly if you want to nab a couple of headsets for yourself.