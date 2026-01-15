FromSoftware has a penchant for inflicting misery, resulting in smashed controllers, keyboards, and even the odd screen as players once again get their cheeks clapped by that one attack that definitely didn't hit. Though the soulslike game studio loves to amp up the difficulty, the latest Elden Ring Nightreign patch is offering us a breather. Between its myriad character buffs and quality of life adjustments to some of its newer content, there's a lot to be excited about. Of course, it's not all sunshine and rainbows in Limveld, as you're now going to have to take greater risks to resurrect your allies if you're playing Ironeye.

First, let's start with the good news. Some of the lesser-utilized Nightfarers I've seen in recent weeks - Guardian, Raider, Revenant, and Executor - have all received significant buffs in the latest Elden Ring Nightreign patch. As a big bird enjoyer, seeing that Guardian's damage negation for physical attacks, alongside "various elemental attacks," has been boosted brings me great joy. What's more, he even gets more Guard Boost when blocking now, ensuring he has plenty of stamina left over when taking a big ol' whack.

Raider, meanwhile, now has a berserker-style passive that increases his attack power when his HP is "significantly reduced," giving him more of a clutch factor. It also increases his skill ceiling, offering a higher-risk, higher-reward playstyle than before. Revenant's spirits have had a power-up when she activates her Ultimate Art, as well as in Deep of Night mode, hopefully helping them stand out more than just aggro fodder for bosses.

The big winner of the patch, though, is Executor. Not only has he received buffs pretty much across the board, but successful deflections when you don't have stamina left during 'Cursed Sword' no longer break his guard. If I'm reading this right, it effectively means Executor can parry infinitely, Sekiro-style, which is a massive win for those pursuing absolute soulslike perfection. The downside to this is that we'll probably start seeing more clip farmers in our lobbies, which is likely to result in more failed runs as they die for the 65th time on night one.

As noted, it's not all wins for the Nightfarers. According to the patch notes: "distance-related drop-off is now applied to status ailment accumulation, Ultimate Art gauge charging, and near-death gauge depletion when attacking downed allies for attacks that take into account damage drop-offs, such as ranged weapons." Basically, you can't hang three miles back as Ironeye and spam arrows to get your homies up anymore. This does increase the value of picking up more gear with reduced projectile damage drop-off (an already great stat for Ironeye), though this would come at the expense of other multipliers.

Elsewhere in the patch notes, which you can read here, there are a slew of tweaks to equipment, sorceries and incantations, and field effects. Most notably, for me at least, is FromSoft has nerfed the amount of continuous damage taken during the Tricephalos raid event. This has been absolutely rinsing health potions for me in public lobbies due to the lack of coordination, so I'm very happy to see it reduced.

Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.30.2 is live now.

On balance, this is a phenomenal patch that should reintroduce a bit more Nightfarer variety into lobbies, and even open up new ways to play the old guard. Though, yes, bringing an Ironeye along for safety isn't as lucrative as it was before, the rest of the team should have a bit more oomph to prevent the need for those tired old crutches.