Miyazaki reveals his favourite Elden Ring boss fights

Every Elden Ring player can probably name their favourite encounters in FromSoftware’s hugely successful RPG game, but now director Hidetaka Miyazaki has weighed in on his favourite Elden Ring bosses. Speaking in an interview with Xbox Wire Japan, Miyazaki names Starscourge Radahn as his favourite boss in the open-world game, saying that he both likes him as a standalone character and enjoys the setting of the Radahn Festival.

‘It’s literally a festive time,’ says Miyazaki (via translation by GamesRadar+). Miyazaki recalls that when he first brought up the idea of the festival, which features a number of Elden Ring NPCs gathering at Redmane Castle to square off in battle against the dramatic demigod and his scrawny steed, ‘no one on the team took it seriously.’ He names his runner-up boss fights as Godrick the Grafted and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miyazaki speaks to some of his other influences, naming The Elder Scrolls series, The Witcher 3, and Breath of the Wild as some of his most notable open-world inspirations. He also responds to a comment from Xbox Wire Japan asking if there is a way to avoid looking at Elden Ring’s nightmarish ‘spider hand’ enemy, saying that it’s one of his favourite designs. He asks simply, ‘Isn’t it possible to overcome it by looking at it steadily and defeating it?’

Miyazaki also addresses the ashes of war system which allows players to change their weapon skills. He says that Elden Ring emphasises freedom in many aspects and that he hoped to increase player freedom to customise weapons to their personal tastes. He thinks that the ashes of war have made Elden Ring’s weapon customisation more fun.

