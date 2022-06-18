Fan-made Lego Elden Ring build recreates The Lands Between

One of the most popular tributes videogame fans enjoy making are Lego builds of their favourite games, and this custom-made Lego Elden Ring build is a perfect example. Recently, we’ve seen takes on Lego Terraria and a stop-motion Lego Minecraft short, to name just a couple – and now someone has recreated The Lands Between with a pile of the beloved plastic bricks.

Reddit user binks_sake_enjoyer has built their own small-scale take on the Elden Ring map, from the crimson-stained wastelands of Caelid down in the south curving all the way around through the forests and plains of Limgrave, into the wetlands of Liurnia of the Lakes, and up to the Altus Plateau and the Mountaintops of the Giants.

The only notable missing spot is Farum Azula, though one user in the comments of the Reddit thread jokes that the top-down photograph of the build could have been taken from the perspective of someone there. Other commenters suggest a large prebuilt Lego tree to stand in place of the giant Erdtree.

Despite its relatively small size, there’s a lot of detail to the build – with careful attention paid to the topography of the map, and clever brick colour choices to highlight the key pathways and features dotted across the RPG game’s landscape. It’s a compact but elegant design, making the most of the space available – impressive work all around!

If you’re still exploring the Elden Ring map in-game, you might want the Detailed Item Descriptions mod which explains item effects clearly, or the seamless Elden Ring co-op mod which allows your pals to join you at any time in the open-world game. Of course, we’ve got you covered for the best Elden Ring builds, too – just click that link.