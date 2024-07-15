Elden Ring’s astounding Bloodborne-inspired overhaul finally works with Shadow of the Erdtree, so you can take Yharnam’s trick weapons, firearms, and eternal night into the FromSoftware DLC. With the Bloodborne PC port seemingly never happening (it’s been nine years I’m so sorry), the gameplay changes in this mod make it the closest we’ll ever get to that dream.

The Elden Ring Graceborne mod is only in alpha right now, but it comes with 22 new armor sets, 35 weapons, 17 trick weapons, and five firearms all inspired by Bloodborne. Created by solo modder ‘corvianNoctis,’ they aim to turn FromSoftware’s newest RPG “into a more grim and sinister experience” with the Elden Ring mod.

This means there’s gun parrying, no equip load, quick steps, a Bloodborne healing system, and several reskinned mobs and bosses. Graceborne isn’t just Elden Ring with some new visuals, it completely revamps the foundations of combat and exploration, turning the entire experience on its head.

corvianNoctis originally released Graceborne just one day before Shadow of the Erdtree, with FromSoftware’s 1.12 update breaking the mod unless you rolled back to a previous version of the game. Now, most of the mod’s content works with Shadow of the Erdtree, meaning you can take armor sets, trick weapons, firearms, map changes, custom visual effects, and the permanent night feature into the DLC. Gun parrying and custom sounds are all that’s left to fix.

corvianNoctis is looking for help with Graceborne, too, so if you have any Elden Ring modding knowledge and fancy helping turn The Lands Between into Yharam, get in contact. With a Bloodborne PC port slipping out of our grasp as each day passes, this is the next best thing.

The updated Graceborne mod can be found right here, with more content and compatibility fixes on the way. You can buy all the updated weapons and armor sets from a custom NPC at the Church of Elleh, just north of the Tree Sentinel in Limgrave.

