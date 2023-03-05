Forget Elden Ring DLC – this colossal mod transforms it into an MMO

If you’re excited for the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree but can’t wait to experience more of the open-world game, the Eldenlands mod is for you. Completely revamping Elden Ring with its own set of DLC on the way, Eldenlands wants to make FromSoftware’s magnum opus a little more like MMOs and traditional RPGs, with plenty of colossal changes and swathes of new content.

The overhaul comes in the form of Elden Ring mod “Eldenlands Remastered” from tailpower2, a revamp of their previous mod Eldenlands that wants to turn FromSoftware’s Elden Ring into “a systematically brand new game” with inspiration from both MMORPG games and traditional RPGs too. With the Elden Ring DLC release date likely a ways off, this should fill that void.

While we all wait for the Elden Ring DLC, this mod actually already has DLC, as the newest expansion “The Master Within” aims to tell a story of how you took power from a future version of yourself, and use that to help “four great masters,” and there are even new subclasses to pick from too, just like specialisations in World of Warcraft.

The Eldenlands Elden Ring DLC is just the tip of the iceberg too, as there are loads of system changes in the mod to go over that drastically change how you build your character and engage with The Lands Between.

New features in Elden Ring mod Eldenlands

Here are all the new features in Elden Ring Eldenlands:

Character Builds benefit from fitting a role (like a Snow Witch theme or Hemorrhage build)

Starter classes reworked like MMOs: each has an item and specialisation

Unique drops reworked: items can be found in similarly themed areas (lightning ashes in Altus Plateus for example) to encourage re-exploration

Reworked merchants: they sell different items, and ope up wares when you go through their quests

Torrent changes: can be summoned in more areas, but has less health and needs to be fed raisins

New “unstoppable” attacks: inspired by Sekiro’s perilous attack system, Unstoppables go through your iframes, parries, and blocks, but can be countered with a headbutt

Attack reactions: when hit with certain attacks enemies can freeze, burn, and more

Raids: these will be added to the Elden Ring mod like in MMOs, and favour co-op. Each will have a raid boss, and beating them will give you a weapon with randomly generated modifiers

World Map tier system: you now have access to the whole map early on, but each area is scaled with a tier system, breaking down the challenge instead of each having “drastically different scaling”

There are loads more quality-of-life and balance changes in Eldenlands, with more content and changes to come as mentioned, so if you want to revamp FromSoftware’s game before the Elden Ring DLC comes out, the Eldenlands mod is definitely a great option. There’s even an Eldenlands Elden Ring DLC roadmap, with a Bestiary and The Secrets of War expansion planned.

